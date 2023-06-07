Obion County Schools to Have Emergency Buckets in Each Classroom

A plan by Obion County School Resource Officers, and the School Health Coordinator, has resulted in safety buckets for every classroom.

SRO Supervisor Jonathan Reyna, and Health Coordinator Chastity Homra, devised the plan using donations and grants to provided the needed items.

School Communications Director Lauren Kendall said officer Reyna received 300 donated buckets and lids from Lowes, with gift cards and a Wal-Mart Community Grant helping to buy the needed supplies.

On Monday, all Obion County School Resource Officers gathered in Troy to prepare the emergency buckets, with items such as flashlights, fire blankets, water, stop the bleed powder, and tourniquets.

Assisting was officers Justin Hobbs, Jonathan Reyna, Taylor Rodgers, Ben Burnett, John-Paul Arnett, Justin Hobbs, Danny Carr, Brandon Dew, and Ben Hudson, along with Health Coordinator Chastity Homra.