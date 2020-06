Obion County Director of School’s Tim Watkins said the opening of school’s will stay on schedule.

Director Watkins said teachers will return for in-service on July 29th, with students to return on August 4th.

The Director told Thunderbolt News that additional information on the reopening of school’s would be released after the 4th of July holiday break.

Watkins said plans now are to return to a “traditional 100-percent opening of school”.