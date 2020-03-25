The Obion County School System will remain closed until April 24th at the calling of Governor Bill Lee.

Director of School’s Tim Watkins said food delivery and pick-up will resume on March 30th following Spring Break.

Watkins said food services are being provided through a joint effort of Obion County and Union City schools.

Breakfast and lunch will be available for pick up at the same time at every Obion County School, with the exception of South Fulton Elementary.

Distribution of meals will also take place at Homestead 2000 in Troy, Spring Valley Apartments in Obion, South Side Manor Apartments in South Fulton and Samburg Pentecostal Church in Samburg.

Daily pick up time will be from 11:30-to-12:30, with off-campus sites to pick up from 11:45-to-12:00.

Director Watkins said any child aged 18-years and under may receive meals from either school system regardless of enrollment.