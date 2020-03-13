Officials in the Obion County School System are continuing to monitor the coronavirus situation.

Director of School’s Tim Watkins said school personnel are making the necessary preparations in case COVID-19 becomes prevalent in the community.

At this time, no confirmed cases of the virus have occurred in Obion County.

Director Watkins said the school system, and community, all play a role in reducing the likelihood of a virus outbreak by practicing good habits, such as washing of hands regularly, avoiding the touching of the face with the hands, and remaining at home if there is a sickness.

The Director said the intention is to keep the school system open on a normal basis, but the call for classes to cancel could come if coronavirus affects the community in a significant way.