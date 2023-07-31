Obion County Seeking Use of Locally Produced Asphalt for County Uses

Obion County officials are concerned about the limited use of the product being produced by their new asphalt plant.

County Mayor Steve Carr recently explained the usage of the produced product at the Highway Department.(AUDIO)

Mayor Carr then explained restrictions on the use of the asphalt in needed areas.(AUDIO)

While the chances of getting success may be slim, the Mayor said he was presenting the issue to local lawmakers.(AUDIO)

While some asphalt was produced late last year, this is the first full year of the blacktop production at the Obion County plant.