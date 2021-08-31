August 31, 2021
Obion County Sees Drop in Population in Latest Census Report

Obion County recorded a drop in population in the latest 2020 Census report.

The released report indicated a decrease of 3.2-percent in county residents.

The Census figures had Obion County with 30,787 residents, which was a decrease of 1,020 from 2010.

Census numbers for cities and towns showed Union City increased in population by 2.5-percent to 11,170.

Hornbeak and Troy also increased in population over the period.

Kenton, Woodland Mills, Obion, South Fulton, Rives and Samburg all showed a loss of residents in the latest report.

Obion was listed with the largest loss of residents at 128, with Rives recording the greatest percentage of loss at 24.5-percent.

The Census report indicated Rives dropped 80 residents and now has a population of 246.

 

Charles Choate

