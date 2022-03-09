Obion County Sheriff Presents Proposal to Use State Communications System

The Obion County Budget Committee heard a request this week to move law enforcement communications to the state system.

The price tag for the switch was set at $1.15 million dollars, with the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

During the meeting, Obion County Sheriff Karl Jackson explained the benefits of using the state system.(AUDIO)

Alan McClain of Dresden, who is the Wireless Communications Supervisor for the Department of Safety and Homeland Security, said the associated costs deals with the need for a local tower site.(AUDIO)

McClain said a tower is already established in Obion County to provide the state radio system.(AUDIO)

If approved, McClain said Fire Departments, EMS and Public Works could all move to the state system in the future.

Following discussion, Budget Committee members agreed to send the request to the full county commission.