Obion County Sheriff Seeking Approval for Work Release Deputy

Obion County Sheriff Karl Jackson is seeking county approval to accept the offer of a work release deputy.

Budget Committee Chairman Sam Sinclair Jr. informed board members of a proposal by William Sausage President Roger Williams to fund the deputy for one year.

Sinclair said Williams has proposed the funding of $40,000 to provide the deputy for the work program at his company.

Sheriff Jackson was at the meeting, and explained the need and benefit of the additional deputy.(AUDIO)

Following the presentation by Sheriff Jackson, board members voted unanimously to send the request to the full commission.