Obion County Sheriff’s Investigators Recover Over $20,000 in Stolen Property

Investigators with the Obion County Sheriff’s Office have recovered over $20,000 worth of stolen property.

Sheriff’s reports said a burglary occurred on March 11th at Gray Farms, on Section Line Road.

During the burglary of a farm shop, multiple trailers, tools, Polaris Rangers and weapons were taken.

With the assistance of the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, over $20,000 worth of equipment was located.

The Obion County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone who may have information about the crime is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office or the Crimestoppers Tip-Line.