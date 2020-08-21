The Obion County Sheriff’s Office will begin a holiday traffic campaign today.

The Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to conduct “Booze It and Loose It” thru September 7th.

The Labor Day holiday initiative coincides with the National Traffic Safety Administrations “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”.

Deputies will be increasing their enforcement on the county roadways, looking for anyone who may be operating a vehicle under the influence.

Captain Scott Watkins said officers will be increasing their visibility, and will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint over the next couple of weeks.

The goal of the local campaign is to reduce the number of drunk driving crashes that result in injuries and death.