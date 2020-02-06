A full class will begin the Obion County Sheriff’s Office “Citizens Police Academy” tonight in Union City.

Approximately 25 selected residents will participate on Thursday nights for eight weeks, learning different aspects of law enforcement duties.

Sheriff Karl Jackson told Thunderbolt News about his reason for initiating the citizens class.

Sheriff Jackson talked about tonight’s opening, and what was in-store for future classes.

The “Citizens Police Academy” will be held at the Obion County Mayor’s Office, with classes to run about two hours.

Sheriff Jackson said the final session will take place on March 28th at the shooting range, which will include a graduation ceremony and cookout.