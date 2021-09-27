September 27, 2021
Obion County Sheriff’s Office Graduates Two from Academy

Obion County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Angie Taylor and Sergeant Joe Key (right) graduated from the Southern Leadership Academy….(photo: Obion County Sheriff’s Office)

The Obion County Sheriff’s Office had two members graduate from the recent Southeastern Leadership Academy.

Investigator Angie Taylor, and Sergeant Joe Key, graduated from the seventh session of the five-week interactive instruction.

The training focused on themed lessons, which included leadership skills, building external relationships, employee/internal matters and critical issues.

The training was designed to develop more effective and progressive leaders.

