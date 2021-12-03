Obion County Sheriff’s Office Helping Others at Christmas

Obion County Sheriff Karl Jackson and his staff are now collecting items to make Christmas better for those in need.

A patrol vehicle is now parked in front of the department office on Law Lane, which is being used to collect non-perishable food items and toys.

All collected items are part of the “Pack the Patrol Car” campaign, in partnership with the Union City Police Department.

Items that are donated will be forwarded to Chimes for Charity, to help with food baskets and other needs around the county.

Those wanting to help others for the Christmas season are urged to bring their items to the Sheriff’s Office, or Union City Police Department, before December 18th.