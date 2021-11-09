November 8, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Obion County Sheriff’s…

Obion County Sheriff’s Office Introduces New School Resource Officers

Obion County Sheriff’s Office Introduces New School Resource Officers

The Obion County Sheriff’s Office has announced their School Resource Officers for South Fulton schools….(photos: Obion County Sheriff’s Office)

Obion County Deputy Rusty Singleton
Obion County deputy Taylor Rodgers

The Obion County Sheriff’s Office has announced the addition of their two newest School Resource Officers.

Sheriff’s reports said Rusty Singleton and Taylor Rodgers have joined the department, to serve and assist the children and residents of the county.

Deputy Singleton has 20 years of law enforcement experience, and is now serving as the School Resource Officer for South Fulton Middle and High School.

Deputy Rodgers has joined the Sheriff’s Department and is now assigned at the South Fulton Elementary School.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology