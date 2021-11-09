Obion County Sheriff’s Office Introduces New School Resource Officers

The Obion County Sheriff’s Office has announced the addition of their two newest School Resource Officers.

Sheriff’s reports said Rusty Singleton and Taylor Rodgers have joined the department, to serve and assist the children and residents of the county.

Deputy Singleton has 20 years of law enforcement experience, and is now serving as the School Resource Officer for South Fulton Middle and High School.

Deputy Rodgers has joined the Sheriff’s Department and is now assigned at the South Fulton Elementary School.