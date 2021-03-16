Obion County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Catalytic Converter Thefts

The Obion County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of catalytic converters being stolen from vehicles in the area.

Sheriff’s officials are asking the public to be aware of this criminal activity, and to be diligent in overseeing personal property, especially farmland owners, car lot owners, or salvage yard operators.

Reports said the criminals are cutting the catalytic converters off of the vehicles.

The incidents that have been reported to the Sheriff’s Office from farmland in Kenton, and a car lot near Troy.

Anyone with any information pertaining to these incidents, is urged to contact the Obion County Sheriff’s Office.

Local residents are also urged to contact law enforcement officers, should they notice any suspicious persons or activity near their property.