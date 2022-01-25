Obion County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Monday Shooting
The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation into a shooting on Monday.
Sheriff’s reports said officers received a 911 call just before 3:00 Monday afternoon, at 3948 Ken-Tenn Highway.
When arriving on scene, deputies learned the shooting victim was a juvenile.
Reports said the victim was listed in stable condition.
Anyone with any information about the shooting is urged to contact the Obion County Sheriff’s Office.