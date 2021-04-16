Obion County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Stolen Mowers and Equipment

The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of mowers and equipment in Union City.

Sheriff’s reports said during the early morning hours on Tuesday, someone stole over $30,000 worth of equipment from a residence on East Pierce Station Road.

Reports said deputies were called to the scene, where a group of unknown individuals took a trailer, two commercial lawn mowers and other lawn equipment on the trailer.

The theft reportedly occurred between 1:30 and 1:50 in the morning.

Anyone with any information about the theft is urged to contact the Obion County Sheriff’s Office.