Obion County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Recognized for Patrol Work

An Obion County Sheriff’s Office Investigator has been recognized for his patrol work.

Landon Kelly was recognized by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, for his efforts in speed enforcement for the 2022 year.

Sheriff’s Office reports said Investigator Kelly put in many hours outside of his normal investigative duties, to work traffic and combat speeders on the roadways.

A photo of Landon Kelly with his award has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.