Obion County Sheriff’s Office K9 Assists in Locating Missing Woman

The work of an Obion County K-9 Unit assisted in finding a missing woman in Gibson County.

Obion County Sheriff’s Office reports said K9 “Sophia” was called after a woman drove to a dead end field road, where she ran out of gas and became stranded.

The woman then left the vehicle on foot, and became lost in a wooded area.

Reports said rescuers searched throughout the night and located the woman early the following morning still alive, but in need of medical attention.

Sheriff’s reports said K9 Sophia did a good track, and was rewarded a hot dog for her work.

A photo of Sophia has been placed on our website.