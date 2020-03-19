Until further notice, the Obion Countty Sheriff’s Office has announced they will be limiting face-to-face contact with the general public.

A release said officers will be on patrol, looking out for the citizens, and will give service to all calls.

Due to the COVID-19 issue, calls will be set on a priority basis.

Low to medium priority calls will be handled by officers over the phone.

If there is a need for evidence to be collected or observed, arraignments will be made with the caller.

On high priority calls, officers will respond and utilize all universal precautions for personal protection.

The report also stated officers will continue to monitor a response for crash reporting.

At this time, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Obion County, but caution is being used by police officials.