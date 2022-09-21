Obion County Sheriff’s Office Presented Award

The Obion County Sheriff’s Office was recently presented an award by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

During the annual Lifesaver’s Conference, the Sheriff’s Office was presented the Teen/Youth Award.

The award is given to the department that emphasized the importance of teen driver safety and education throughout the year.

The Obion County Sheriff’s Office was recognized for hosting the Junior Citizens Sheriff Academy at all three high schools in the county.

The Junior Academy educated students on topics such as driving under the influence, narcotics, investigations and the court system.

A photo of Captain Scott Watkins accepting the award has been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.