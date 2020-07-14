The Obion County Sheriff’s Office recently announced awards presented to honor the work of staff officers.

For the dedication to protect local residents, and to keep streets and highways safe in Obion County, five awards were presented.

Sergeant Kyle Kirk was named the Obion County Sheriff’s Office “Deputy of the Year”.

School Resource Officer Deputy Jonathan Reyna, and Sergeant Chris Cummings were both awarded “DUI Enforcement Awards”.

Deputy Landon Kelly was presented the “Top Speed Enforcement Award” and Investigator/K-9 Officer Jared Willcutt received the “Top Seatbelt Enforcement Award”.