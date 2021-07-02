Obion County Sheriff’s Office Recovers Stolen ATV’s

Investigators with the Obion County Sheriff’s Office have recovered multiple stolen ATV’s.

Sheriff’s reports said officers found the ATV’s last week in a field off Bessie Glover Road, near the Woodland Mills area.

18 year old Russell Andrew Moore and 18 year old Cole Leslie Tucker, both of Union City, were each charged with five counts of theft of property over $10,000.

Moore was additionally charged with two counts of burglary, with Tucker added with three counts of burglary and theft of property over $2,500.

Both Moore and Tucker appeared in General Sessions Court on Thursday, and were released on house arrest until their next appearance on August 10th.