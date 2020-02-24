The Obion County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement concerning volunteers to search for three individuals associated with the Obion County Central Bass Fishing team.

Due to the overwhelming response to a call for volunteers, emergency managers are requesting to limit volunteers to those from Obion County, who are experienced boat operators.

Boaters should be prepared for swift water conditions and inclement weather.

Check-in will begin at 7:30 on Tuesday morning at the Botel ramp, located off Wharf Road in Hardin County.