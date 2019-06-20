The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is requesting information on the whereabouts of 28 year old Bryan Ray Culver, of Union City.

He is described as a white male 6’ 3” 220 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

He has multiple tattoos on his body and face.

Culver is wanted on warrants in Obion County for reckless endangerment, failure to appear, theft, vandalism, and driving on suspended license.

He is also a person of interest in multiple investigations in West Tennessee.

Culver has made violent threats towards law enforcement and is considered very dangerous.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Bryan Ray Culver, they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 731-885-5832 or call 911.