Obion County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Wanted Kenton Man

A Kenton man is being sought on charges in five area counties.

The Obion County Sheriff’s Office says 43 year old Vernon Edward “Bubba” Harrell has pending charges in Obion, Weakley, Dyer, Gibson and Hardin County.

In Obion County, Harrell is wanted for felony evading in a motor vehicle, along with driving on a suspended license.

Other charges against Harrell include aggravated burglary, theft of property, violation of probation and failure to appear.

Sheriff’s reports said Harrell is known to frequent the areas of Mason Hall, Trimble and Kenton, with reports that he may be around the Turnpike Bottoms.

Anyone with any information about Vernon Edward Harrell is asked to contact the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, Crimestoppers, or their nearest law enforcement agency.

A photo of Harrell has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.