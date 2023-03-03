Obion County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Wanted Subject

The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking the whereabouts of a Union City man.

Reports said officers are looking for 30 year old Dartavyous La’Dre Howard.

Reports said Howard is wanted on charges of felony reckless endangerment with a weapon, in connection with an incident on Hollie Hutcherson Road in December.

Howard is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information about Dartavyous La’Dre Howard is urged to contact the Obion County Sheriff’s Office or their CrimeStoppers Tip-Line.

A photo of Howard has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.