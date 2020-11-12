The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office for a Thanksgiving holiday campaign.

From November 16th thru November 29th, “Click It or Ticket” will be enforced for motorists on the highways.

Deputies will be patrolling and watching for those who do not use seat belts, or child safety seats, while traveling.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported 9,778 unbuckled vehicle occupants who were killed during crashes in 2018.

During the campaign, officers will use a “no-excuse” approach to the seat belt law, with citations issued for non-compliance.

In Tennessee, a person cited with failure to wear a seat belt can be fined $25 for a first time violation, with a $50 fine for a second violation.