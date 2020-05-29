The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in solving a shooting on Wednesday.

Sheriff’s reports said deputies were called during the early morning hours to 4183 Ken-Tenn Highway.

At the scene, officers learned someone had kicked open the front door to the residence, with an individual inside shot in the hip area.

Anyone with any information about break-in and shooting is urged to contact the Obion County Sheriff’s Office or the Crimestoppers Tip-Line.

Information that leads to an arrest may lead to a reward of up to $1,000.