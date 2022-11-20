Obion County Singer Songwriter Releases New Album

Fans of Obion County singer songwriter Phillip Coleman can now listen to his latest album.

Production has been completed on “Loners Harvest”, which contains 11 new songs from the Rives native.

The album contains brilliant songwriting and singing by Coleman, who was backed by some of the top recording musicians in Nashville.

The album was also produced by Grammy Award winner Ray Kennedy and singer, songwriter and musician Scott Mulvahill.

Coleman has had major songwriting success, including his Grammy nominated song “Cost of Livin’” which was recorded by Ronnie Dunn, and the hit song “All Kinds of Kinds” recorded by Miranda Lambert.

Coleman’s co-written song “Never Gonna Feel Like That Again” was also on Kenny Chesney’s quadrupal platinum album “No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problem”.

Country 104.9 KYTN is now playing the track “Duct Tape and Balin’ Wire”.

Copies of “Loner’s Harvest” can be purchased at Kizer Pharmacy in Union City, with streaming services expected to begin in January.