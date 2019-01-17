Sign-up for the Obion County Girl’s Softball League will begin on Saturday.

Girl’s ages 6-thru-16 in the Ken-Tenn area, can register on Saturday from 10:00 until 2:00, and on Sunday from 1:00 until 3:00, at the Troy Community Center.

Those who come to register are required to pay their $30 league fee.

Sign-up dates will also be held on January 26th and 27th, and the final time on February 2nd and 3rd.

League officials say many new changes have been made and they encourage all local players to participate.