Obion County Songwriter Phillip Coleman to Release New Album

Obion County singer, songwriter Phillip Coleman is close to releasing his new album.

The hit writing Coleman told Thunderbolt News about his latest project titled “Loners Harvest”.(AUDIO)

Coleman said the album is different from anything he has done before.(AUDIO)

Coleman has seen success with his songwriting, penning the Ronnie Dunn song “Cost of Livin”, which was nominated for a Grammy Award for “Best Country Song” in 2011.

Coleman’s “All Kinds of Kinds” reached the Top-15 with Miranda Lambert in 2013, and his song “Never Gonna Feel Like That Again” was recorded by Kenny Chesney on his No.1 platinum album “No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problem” album.

As for the new songs, the Obion County native said he hopes the album will fall into the right hands.(AUDIO)