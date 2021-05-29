Obion County standoff ends in suicide

A four hour standoff with law officers Friday afternoon around two ended with a Weakley County man taking his own life at a home on Cooley Road in Obion County.

Sheriff Karl Jackson identified the victim as 37-year-old Derrick Cunningham whose last address was on Veatch-Howell Road in Fulton.

US Marshals were attempting to serve warrants on Cunningham for rape charges out of Kentucky and violation of probation in Weakley County.

Cunningham was at a house on Cooley Road near the Harris Station community and refused to put a weapon down. US Marshal’s called the Obion County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in trying to get Cunningham to put down his gun and give himself up to authorities.

Sheriff Jackson said US Marshals, the TBI, Sheriff’s deputies, and a THP negotiator spent about four hours trying to talk Cunningham into surrendering to authorities before he shot himself on the front porch of the home.

He was airlifted from the scene but died from injuries he sustained while enroute to a Memphis hospital.

Sheriff Jackson said it was a very sad ending to a standoff and officers did their best to talk Cunningham into putting down his gun.

The TBI is handling the investigation.