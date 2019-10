Fourteen Obion County students attended the WestStar Leadership Program’s 2019 FutureStar Leadership Summit on October 1st at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

FutureStar is a youth program for middle school students designed to build leadership skills and personal confidence for students in West Tennessee.

Pictured are (front row, l-r) Hannah Walley, Dulce Mandujano, Malachi Combs, Stormy Thorpe, Karlee Dorse, Addyson Crow, (back row) Luis Rodriguez, Diego Lopez, Nakyah Yarbrough, John Martin, Landon Cranford, Morgan Moody, Laklynn Noohan, Edgar Bonilla and Dr. Charley Deal, WestStar executive director.