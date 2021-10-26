Obion County Students Learn About Use of Seat Belts

Several students at Obion County Central and South Fulton High School got the opportunity to learn about the importance of using seat belts.

School Communications Director Lauren Kendall said the schools were recently visited by Obion County Sheriff’s Office deputies Jared Willcutt and Scott Watkins.

Both officers spoke about the importance of seatbelt safety and the consequences of choosing not to buckle up.

Students also had the opportunity to ride the “Convincer,” which mimics the impact of a vehicle crashing at highway speeds.

The Obion County School System encourages all students and motorists to “buckle-up” when traveling in their vehicle.