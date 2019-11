An Obion County litter campaign is using students to get across the message.

Solid Waste Director Travis Alexander said the annual campaign is an attempt to keep people from throwing trash along the roadways.

Alexander said the issue of litter continues to cost taxpayer dollars.

The local litter campaign used the support of Jake Clapper of South Fulton High School, Hudson Calfee of Union City High School, and Austin Norton of Obion County Central, to present the message.