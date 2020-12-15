The State of Tennessee reported 10,319 new cases of coronavirus on Monday.

The Department of Health report also indicated 79 new deaths, bringing the state total to 5,541.

Locally, Obion County has now recorded 3,150 positive tests since March 28th.

Monday’s report indicated 333 positive cases in the county with 64 deaths.

In Weakley County, 241 active cases were reported with 38 deaths since April.

In Dyer County, the Department of Health showed 328 positive cases with 60 deaths.

Gibson County has the highest numbers in the local area with 4,058 total COVID cases this year, and 78 deaths.

As of Monday, Gibson County is shown with 549 active cases of the virus.