County and city officials discussed a proposed hotel-motel tax bill at Monday’s Obion County Budget Committee meeting.

Legislative Committee Chairman Alan Nohsey spoke about the bill, that will be sent to the upcoming term of the legislature, seeking a three-percent increase to affect all Obion County facilities.

Union City, City Manager Kathy Dillon attended the meeting and expressed opposition to the possible increase.

Union City Mayor Terry Hailey told the committee members that an increase in taxes on rooms could be an issue to those who may choose to stay the city.

County Mayor Benny McGuire said he has been informed that the proposal to change the tax law, will not be addressed in Nashville.

Following the discussion, Budget member Ricky Boyd proposed leaving the hotel-motel tax proposal in Nashville, despite its apparent lack of legislative support.