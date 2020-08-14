Obion County Commission members unanimously approved a resolution on Friday, which will award Obion County teachers and support staff with a one-time $750 bonus.

The passage of the resolution comes after teacher raises were dropped from the COVID-19 hampered fiscal year budget by the Tennessee General Assembly.

Budget Committee Chairman Sam Sinclair Jr. made the presentation of the plan, which will allow the school system to use fund balances for the bonus.

The plan passed on a 19-0 vote, with three members absent.