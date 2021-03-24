Obion County to Begin Age 16-and-Over COVID-19 Vaccinations on Wednesday

Just two days after Governor Bill Lee announced COVID vaccinations for ages 16-and-over in Tennessee, Obion County has started the new program.

County Mayor Benny McGuire told Thunderbolt News he was given the green light to proceed with the new vaccination plan.(AUDIO)

County Emergency Management Director Danny Jowers explained the process of receiving a date and time to receive the vaccine.(AUDIO)

With the Fairgrounds being used as the vaccination site for Obion County, Jowers said the process is simple, easy and convenient for all residents.(AUDIO)

Vaccinations are being given at the Union City Fairgrounds location from Monday thru Friday.