After the first of the year, Obion County residents can take care of some of their courthouse needs by the way of a drive-thru service.

A long awaited goal of Mayor Benny McGuire became reality last week, when County Commissioners agreed to the purchase of the former First Citizens National Bank drive-thru location on First and Harrison Street.

Mayor McGuire told Thunderbolt News that he has long sought the piece of property to help serve the county residents.

The Mayor explained what services will be performed at the location.

With the opening of the drive-thru, Mayor McGuire said he was most happy that those with disabilities will now have a safer and easier way to conduct their courthouse business.

Plans call for the satellite location to be open on Monday thru Friday from 8:30 until 4:30, the same schedule as the courthouse offices.