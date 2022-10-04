October 4, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Obion County to…

Obion County to Benefit From State Tourism Project

Obion County to Benefit From State Tourism Project

Photos and video will be produced at locations in Obion County, which will be used for tourism promotion ideas.

Tourism promotion for Obion County will be getting a big boost, thanks to an upcoming photo and video shoot.

Obion County Joint Economic Development Corporation CEO Lindsay Frilling told Thunderbolt News about an opportunity to promote the county at no cost.(AUDIO)

 

Ms. Frilling said the finished photos and video will be used as a tool to increase the growing amount of tourist activity in the county.(AUDIO)

 

Planned locations for the photography and video includes White Squirrel Winery, Troy Town Square, South Shore Boat House, Discovery Park of America and downtown Union City.

Once the production is completed, Ms. Frilling said the finished products will be given to the Chamber of Commerce for public use.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology