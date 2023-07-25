Obion County to Explore Legal Action For Construction Damage on Two County Roads

Obion County Commissioners were updated on the status of compensation for roads damaged during a construction project.

County Mayor Steve Carr updated the board concerning River Road and Stone Road, which were damaged during the building of the solar farm at Everett Stewart Regional Airport.(AUDIO)

Commissioner Danny Jowers agreed that every legal avenue be pursued to receive repayment for the repairs.(AUDIO)

Mayor Carr said both roads were fixed and repaved by the county Road Department at a cost of approximately $318,000.

The Mayor said Oregis was the original company installing the solar panels, but they have now sold to Excelsior Energy.

A motion to explore all legal areas of repayment for the damage was approved by a unanimous vote.