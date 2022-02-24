Obion County to Have Two Contested Races in May Primary

The May Primary in Obion County will feature only two contested races.

The race for District Attorney General for the 27th Judicial District, will pit Republican candidates Adam Nelson and Robert “Rusty” Young the fourth.

The winner of this race will face Independent candidate Colin Johnson in the County General election in August.

Six Republican candidates are running for three spots in the Obion County Commissioners race for District 5.

Those seeking a Commissioners seat include incumbents Paul Albright and James Beasley, along with Taylor Pierce, Harris Pitts, Shane Sanford and Brent Work.

Commission winners in the May Primary will take their spot on the county board, due to no Independent filings in the County General election.

The May Primary in Obion County will be held on May 3rd, with early voting on April 13th thru the 28th.