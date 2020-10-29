Obion County started today’s final day of early voting with 8,975 votes.

Election Administrator Leigh Schlager said 578 votes were cast at the Election Commission Office on Wednesday.

Ms. Schlager said the current total of 8,975 votes represents about 46-percent of the total voters in Obion County.

Those wanted to cast an early vote can come to the Election Commission Office in Union City until 4:30 today.

Those who do not vote early, will go to their respective polling locations on Tuesday for election day.