The Obion County Mayor’s Office has been given permission to pursue the collection of past due hotel-motel taxes from a local business.

Mayor Benny McGuire addressed the issue at Wednesday mornings Budget Committee meeting.

Mayor McGuire made a request to committee members to pursue the issue through a different avenue, due to a conflict with County Attorney Steve Conley.

During the discussion, Conley said he had attempted to arrange a meeting with the hotel-motel owner, and County Court Clerk Crystal Crain, but there was no success.

Budget Chairman Sam Sinclair Jr. there was a legal obligation by the business owner to pay the collected five-percent tax.

Plans now call for Mayor McGuire to speak with a neighboring County Attorney, to assist in collecting the outstanding taxes.