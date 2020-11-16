Community members in Obion County are asked to show their support for Baptist Memorial Hospital staff members on Tuesday.

Chamber of Commerce officials has organized an event called “Tying the Community Together” which will feature a ribbon tying and community drive-thru.

The event is to show ongoing support for the work of hospital staff members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ribbon tying will take place at 11:00, at the Main Entrance of the hospital on Bishop Street, with the community drive-thru to be held from 11:00 until 1:00.

Those wanting to express their appreciation are urged to bring a card to share with the staff.