Obion County Tourism Resolution Sparks Debate on Alcohol Spending

An agenda item to approve a Tourism Resolution drew a long debate on Monday by Obion County Commissioners.

The Resolution to change the tax status of the Tourism Committee, included a proposed amendment from Commissioner Eugene Hudgins.(AUDIO)

County Commissioner, and Tourism Committee member Sam Sinclair Jr., was then asked if tax dollars are used by other tourism groups to provide alcohol for recruitment.(AUDIO)

Long discussion then ensued by the board, with Commissioner Danny Jowers requesting the opportunity to table the alcohol amendment, until more public input could be obtained.

Commissioners then voted 17-1 to table the amendment until a future meeting.

Commissioner Hudgins provided the lone “no” vote.