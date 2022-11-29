November 28, 2022
Obion County Trustee Tracey Westbrooks Presented State Honor

An elite honor was bestowed upon the Obion County Trustee during a recent training conference.

Tracey Westbrooks told Thunderbolt News she was caught off guard, when presented with the “Outstanding Trustee of the Year” award.

 

Ms. Westbrooks said she has a good working relationship with many of the state’s Trustees, but was proud to bring the award back to Obion County.

A photo of Ms. Westbrook’s with her award has been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Charles Choate

