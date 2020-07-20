Director of Schools in Obion County and Union City continue to hope for students in the classroom in August.

Obion County’s Tim Watkins, and Union City’s Wes Kennedy, addressed the issue to a group of Rotary Club members in Union City on Friday.

Director Watkins was the first to make his case for students receiving face-to-face instruction.

For Director Kennedy, the problem now is an increase of positive COVID-19 cases in the county.

Should increases with the virus continue, and changes in instruction occur, Kennedy explained a plan for the school system.

The Obion County School System is scheduled to open on August 4th, while the Union City School System is set to open on August 10th.